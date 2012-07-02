FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's June oil output egdes down to 10.32 mln bpd
#Energy
July 2, 2012 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia's June oil output egdes down to 10.32 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output fell 0.2 percent to 10.32 million barrels per
day in June, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed.     
    The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage
change figures are based on daily volumes.
    
                             OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION             TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
                                     Pct change vs                       Pct change vs
                           June 12  May 12  June 11       YTD  June 12  May 12  June 11      YTD
 Rosneft                     9.531     0.1      1.4    57.755    5.154    -0.1      8.7   29.677
 LUKOIL                      6.904     0.1     -1.5    41.951    2.053   -13.7     25.5   13.524
 TNK-BP                      6.021    -0.4      1.7    36.465    2.321   -14.9     18.8   16.020
 Surgutneftegas              5.033     0.3      0.5    30.436    1.958    -7.1    -16.7   12.628
 Gazprom Neft                2.593     1.1      5.3    15.581    0.896    -1.8     -8.0    6.177
 Slavneft*                   1.463     0.8     -1.6     8.902      0.0     n/a      n/a      0.0
 Tatneft                     2.158     0.2      0.3    13.060    0.981    13.9    -24.7    5.769
 Gazprom                     1.210    -5.0      7.6     7.449    0.061   -35.0     58.8    0.314
 Bashneft                    1.258     0.3      1.5     7.651    0.380     3.3     26.7    2.200
 Russneft                    1.136     0.3      0.6     6.863    0.327   -36.0    -32.3    2.681
 Novatek                     0.321    -7.0     -3.9     2.113      0.0     n/a      n/a      0.0
 Small producers             3.458    -0.7      5.1    21.091    1.023    13.1     86.0    5.385
 PSA operators               1.144    -3.4     -3.1     7.221    0.131     3.5     31.4    0.769
 TOTAL OUTPUT               42.228    -0.2      1.2   256.535                                   
 Total Russian exports through Transneft                        15.346    -5.2      6.3   95.372
  including Caspian pipeline                                     0.061    57.2    505.7    0.227
 Transit through Russia:                                                                        
  from Azerbaijan                                                0.165     3.5      0.6    0.985
  from Kazakhstan                                                1.572    -1.2      4.1    9.818
 Belarus production                                              0.136    -0.2     -2.1    0.821
 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                                     17.219    -4.7      6.0  107.010
 Routes other than Transneft**                                   1.730     7.1     -2.0   10.722
 
    NOTES:                      
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and        
Gazprom Neft ;                      
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them        
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing        
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.                      
    

 (Gleb Gorodyankin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
