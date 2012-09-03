FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's August oil output egdes up to 10.38 mln bpd
#Energy
September 3, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia's August oil output egdes up to 10.38 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian oil output edged up 0.4 percent to reach a new
post-Soviet record high of 10.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.34 million bpd
in July, Energy Ministry data showed.
    Russian oil pipeline exports stood at 4.339 million bpd in August, up from 4.079 million bpd
in July.
    The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage
change figures are based on daily volumes.
    
                      OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION              TRANSNEFT EXPORTS 
                            Pct change vs                           Pct change vs     
                   Aug 12   Jul 12  Aug 11        YTD     Aug 12    Jul 12    Aug 11      YTD
 Rosneft           10.056      1.5     2.5     77.719      5.211        6.0      8.8   39.803
 LUKOIL             7.211      0.5     0.4     56.334      2.118       -8.5     22.9   17.955
 TNK-BP             6.179     -0.5    -1.2     48.857      3.072       32.0     -0.3   21.420
 Surgutneftegas     5.207     -0.6     0.5     40.878      2.055       -7.3    -12.5   16.902
 Gazprom Neft       2.711      0.5     5.6     20.990      0.829       16.4     -5.3    7.718
 Slavneft*          1.521      0.8    -0.9     11.931      0.000        n/a      n/a    0.000
 Tatneft            2.231      0.0     0.3     17.521      1.143       16.4      5.1    7.894
 Gazprom            1.292     13.5     2.5      9.751      0.055      -16.4     52.5    0.433
 Bashneft           1.303     -0.4     0.5     10.262      0.380        0.0     26.7    2.960
 Russneft           1.201      0.2     0.5      9.263      0.470       -6.3     18.2    3.653
 Novatek            0.320     -1.1    -3.8      2.756      0.000        n/a      n/a    0.000
 Small producers    3.584     -1.0     2.7     28.306      0.954       27.8     37.6    7.085
 PSA operators      1.077     -8.9    -5.0      9.477      0.131       -0.1      2.1    1.031
 TOTAL OUTPUT      43.890      0.4     1.0    344.045                                        
 Total Russian exports through Transneft                  16.418        7.0      6.1  127.139
  including Caspian pipeline                               0.000        n/a      n/a    0.285
 Transit through Russia:                                                                     
  from Azerbaijan                                          0.130      -18.7     62.9    1.275
  from Kazakhstan                                          1.664        3.9     30.4   13.084
  Belarus production                                       0.140       -0.3     -2.5    1.101
 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                               18.351        6.4      8.0  142.612
 Routes other than Transneft**                             1.563       -6.1    -15.8   13.907
 
    NOTES:                      
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and        
Gazprom Neft ;                      
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them        
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing        
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.                      
    

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
