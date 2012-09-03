TABLE-Russia's August oil output egdes up to 10.38 mln bpd

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian oil output edged up 0.4 percent to reach a new post-Soviet record high of 10.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.34 million bpd in July, Energy Ministry data showed. Russian oil pipeline exports stood at 4.339 million bpd in August, up from 4.079 million bpd in July. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 YTD Rosneft 10.056 1.5 2.5 77.719 5.211 6.0 8.8 39.803 LUKOIL 7.211 0.5 0.4 56.334 2.118 -8.5 22.9 17.955 TNK-BP 6.179 -0.5 -1.2 48.857 3.072 32.0 -0.3 21.420 Surgutneftegas 5.207 -0.6 0.5 40.878 2.055 -7.3 -12.5 16.902 Gazprom Neft 2.711 0.5 5.6 20.990 0.829 16.4 -5.3 7.718 Slavneft* 1.521 0.8 -0.9 11.931 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Tatneft 2.231 0.0 0.3 17.521 1.143 16.4 5.1 7.894 Gazprom 1.292 13.5 2.5 9.751 0.055 -16.4 52.5 0.433 Bashneft 1.303 -0.4 0.5 10.262 0.380 0.0 26.7 2.960 Russneft 1.201 0.2 0.5 9.263 0.470 -6.3 18.2 3.653 Novatek 0.320 -1.1 -3.8 2.756 0.000 n/a n/a 0.000 Small producers 3.584 -1.0 2.7 28.306 0.954 27.8 37.6 7.085 PSA operators 1.077 -8.9 -5.0 9.477 0.131 -0.1 2.1 1.031 TOTAL OUTPUT 43.890 0.4 1.0 344.045 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.418 7.0 6.1 127.139 including Caspian pipeline 0.000 n/a n/a 0.285 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.130 -18.7 62.9 1.275 from Kazakhstan 1.664 3.9 30.4 13.084 Belarus production 0.140 -0.3 -2.5 1.101 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.351 6.4 8.0 142.612 Routes other than Transneft** 1.563 -6.1 -15.8 13.907 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ; ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Alison Birrane)