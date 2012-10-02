FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's Sept oil output egdes up to 10.41 mln bpd
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia's Sept oil output egdes up to 10.41 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2(Reuters) - Russian oil output edged up 0.3 percent to reach a
new post-Soviet record high of 10.41 million barrels per day (bpd) in September
from 10.38 million bpd in August, Energy Ministry data showed.
    Russian oil pipeline exports rose to 4.394 million bpd in September, up from
4.339 million bpd in August.
    The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's
Energy Ministry.     
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date
totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
    
                      OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION             TRANSNEFT EXPORTS 
                             Pct change vs                       Pct change vs    
                    Sept 12  Aug 12  Sept 11       YTD  Sept 12  Aug 12  Sept 11       YTD
 Rosneft              9.739     0.1      2.6    87.458    5.309     5.3     -0.3    45.132
 LUKOIL               6.977     0.0      0.4    63.311    1.925    -6.1     -6.3    19.880
 TNK-BP               5.928    -0.9     -2.2    54.787    2.252   -24.3     10.3    23.672
 Surgutneftegas       5.050     0.2      0.8    45.929    2.327    17.0      3.0    19.229
 Gazprom Neft         2.614    -0.4      4.9    23.603    1.107    38.0     25.1     8.824
 Slavneft*            1.477     0.4     -1.1    13.408    0.000     n/a      n/a     0.000
 Tatneft              2.162     0.1      0.3    19.683    1.310    18.5      1.3     9.204
 Gazprom              1.217    -2.7      1.8    10.901    0.063    19.1     55.9     0.496
 Bashneft             1.267     0.5      0.7    11.529    0.380     3.3     26.6     3.340
 Russneft             1.155    -0.7     -1.5    10.418    0.455     0.0    -11.3     4.108
 Novatek              0.331     6.9      3.6     3.087    0.000     n/a      n/a     0.000
 Small producers      3.577     3.1      4.9    31.917    0.873    -5.4     36.5     7.939
 PSA operators        1.101     5.6     -4.1    10.572    0.131     3.4      2.1     1.162
 TOTAL OUTPUT        42.594     0.3      1.0   386.602                                    
 Total Russian exports through Transneft                 16.171     1.8      4.5   143.310
   including Caspian pipeline                             0.039     n/a      n/a     0.324
 Transit through Russia:                                                                  
  from Azerbaijan                                         0.160    27.2    -23.9     1.434
  from Kazakhstan                                         1.516    -5.9     -6.0    14.600
  Belarus production                                      0.135    -0.1     -2.5     1.236
 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                              17.982     1.3      3.1   160.594
 Routes other than Transneft**                            1.582     4.6    -17.4    15.725
    
    NOTES:                      
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and        
Gazprom Neft ;                      
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them        
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing        
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.                      
    

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
