FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian oil output may fall in 2017 due to tax regime-minister
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 22, 2015 / 7:56 AM / in 2 years

Russian oil output may fall in 2017 due to tax regime-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil production may start declining in 2017 if a tough taxation policy continues, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in interview to Kommersant news daily published on Tuesday.

The government has decided to freeze its oil export duty instead of cutting it to 36 percent from 42 percent next year, as had been previously planned, due to state budget constraints. The oil industry has been worrying that the freeze will continue beyond 2016.

“There are risks of output decline starting from 2017,” Novak said.

“If this decision ... actually lasts for a year and the companies believe it, they will continue taking loans and invest and this will allow them to keep output steady in 2017-18,” Novak added.

“But if the companies now get a signal that this decision not to cut the oil export duty is for longer, they will not take loans and won’t make investments.”

Russia’s oil output, buoyed by investments made in the past two to three years, is forecast to rise to 533 million tonnes this year from 526.7 million tonnes in 2014, Novak said. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.