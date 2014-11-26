FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia says firms to keep output steady in 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia says firms to keep output steady in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say steady, not last year’s levels)

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil companies will produce around the same amount of oil next year as they did in 2014, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

He told reporters he was sceptical that OPEC would decide on Thursday to cut output quotas to shore up oil prices which have fallen by around a third since June to around $78 per barrel.

Russia, which is not a member of OPEC, is among the world’s top three crude oil producers with a daily average of around 10.5 million barrels per day. It is hoping to at least keep output stable by exploiting new areas such as the Bazhenov oil formation and Arctic offshore. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.