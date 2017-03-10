BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
MOSCOW, March 10 Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Friday that Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's chief executive, and Faisal Alsuwaidi, the head of research and development at Qatar Foundation, had been nominated to its board of directors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei