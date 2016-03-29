FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft is set to lower oil output, Russian minister says
March 29, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, is set to lower oil output, Russian Natural Resourses Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Tuesday, giving no time frame for the decrease.

He also said he hoped that state-controlled Rosneft will resume drilling for oil in the Arctic. The company suspended drilling in 2014 after its partner ExxonMobil withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing By Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

