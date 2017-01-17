FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Oil export at Russia's Sakhalin-1 temporarily cut after equipment glitch
January 17, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 7 months ago

Oil export at Russia's Sakhalin-1 temporarily cut after equipment glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Crude oil export at Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has been temporarily reduced following a mechanical failure of equipment at Exxon Neftegas Limited Chayvo onshore processing facility, ExxonMobil spokesman said in an email.

Crude oil export will return to the same level once repairs are completed and the annual crude export from Sakhalin-1 will remain within approved volumes, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday two sources with knowledge of the matter said that output at Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil fields was down this month due to technical glitch.

Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; writing by Olga Yagova in Moscow; editing by Katya Golubkova

