MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Russian budget will receive around 1 trillion roubles ($15.67 billion) in additional revenue if the price of oil is at $50 per barrel in 2017, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

Siluanov said part of the extra money should be channelled into the state Reserve Fund. ($1 = 63.7970 roubles) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Devitt)