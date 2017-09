MINSK, April 27 (Reuters) - Belarussian state company Belneftekhim said on Monday oil exports and supplies to refineries were not affected by a problem with the Druzhba pipeline.

A spokeswoman for the company said maintenance work would be finished on the affected branch in about 30 minutes or one hour. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)