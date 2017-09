MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Belarussian state company Belneftekhim said on Monday the Druzhba oil pipeline was back in operation and oil supplies were flowing.

A spokeswoman for the company said the maintenance work had been completed at 1130 GMT (2:30 p.m. local time). (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)