TABLE-Russia's July oil output edges up to 10.34 mln bpd
August 2, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia's July oil output edges up to 10.34 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output rose 0.2 percent to 10.34 million barrels per
day (bpd) in July, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed.
    Russian oil pipeline exports in July stood at 4.079 million bpd, down from 4.207 million bpd
in June.          
    The following are oil production and export data released by Russia's Energy Ministry on
Thursday.      
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage
change figures are based on daily volumes. 
    
                        OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION                TRANSNEFT EXPORTS 
                               Pct change vs                            Pct change vs    
                    July 12    June 12  July 11        YTD   July 12   June 12  July 11       YTD
 Rosneft              9.908        0.6      1.1     67.663     4.914      -7.7      2.4    34.592
 LUKOIL               7.173        0.5     -0.9     49.124     2.313       9.0     15.5    15.837
 TNK-BP               6.213       -0.1      0.7     42.678     2.328      -3.0     17.9    18.348
 Surgutneftegas       5.236        0.7      1.1     35.672     2.218       9.7     -0.4    14.847
 Gazprom Neft         2.698        0.7      5.6     18.279     0.712     -23.1      1.3     6.889
 Slavneft*            1.509       -0.2     -2.0     10.410     0.000       n/a      n/a     0.000
 Tatneft              2.230        0.0      0.2     15.290     0.982      -3.1    -27.4     6.751
 Gazprom              1.138       -9.0     -2.8      8.527     0.065       4.0     86.5     0.379
 Bashneft             1.308        0.7      1.9      8.959     0.380      -3.2     26.7     2.580
 Russneft             1.199        2.2      1.4      8.062     0.502      48.5     -7.4     3.183
 Novatek              0.323       -2.5     -2.3      2.435     0.000       n/a      n/a     0.000
 Small producers      3.620        1.3      4.6     24.734     0.746     -29.4    -43.4     6.132
 PSA operators        1.183        0.1     -5.0      8.401     0.131      -3.3      2.1     0.900
 TOTAL OUTPUT        43.737        0.2      0.8    300.233                                       
 Total Russian exports through Transneft                      15.350      -3.2     -0.4   110.722
  including Caspian pipeline                                   0.058      -7.8     93.4     0.285
 Transit through Russia:                                                                         
  from Azerbaijan                                              0.160      -6.2     86.3     1.145
  from Kazakhstan                                              1.601      -1.4     -4.1    11.420
 Belarus production                                            0.140      -0.4     -2.3     0.961
 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                                   17.251      -3.0     -0.3   124.261
 Routes other than Transneft**                                 1.665      -6.9    -15.6    12.305
 NOTES:                       
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ;             
         
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore 
oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.   
                   
     

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)

