Russia to level out oil transport fee in Baltic

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia will set equal oil transportation tariffs for Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk in April or May, a spokesman for oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Monday.

“Levelling out of pumping tariffs (to Ust-Luga and Primorsk) should happen in nearest future, I think in April or May,” Igor Dyomin told Reuters.

In February, Russia’s Federal Tariff Service said it would allow Transneft to take 10,621 roubles ($360) to load 100 tonnes of oil at Ust-Luga, that was launched last month.

Ust-Luga is scheduled to load 10 cargoes of crude oil this month and 15 more in May.