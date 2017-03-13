FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russian finmin proposes scrapping oil export duty from 2022-2025
March 13, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 5 months ago

Russian finmin proposes scrapping oil export duty from 2022-2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday proposed scrapping Russia's oil export duty from 2022-2025 as the government looks to optimise the tax system for the oil and gas industry, a key source of revenue for the state budget.

Siluanov outlined the proposal at a conference in Moscow.

The oil export duty is currently the largest single tax item for Russian oil producers. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova/Andrew Osborn)

