Russian finmin proposes scrapping oil export duty from 2022-2025

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday proposed scrapping Russia's oil export duty from 2022-2025 as the government looks to optimise the tax system for the oil and gas industry, a key source of revenue for the state budget.

Siluanov outlined the proposal at a conference in Moscow.

The oil export duty is currently the largest single tax item for Russian oil producers. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova/Andrew Osborn)