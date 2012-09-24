UPDATE 2-Russia to apply more cuts in oil exports duty

* Cuts to be for conventional fields with over 10 mln T of reserves

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Russian government has offered to expand tax breaks for more remote oilfields in a move aimed at boosting crude output in the world’s largest producer and generating more revenue for state coffers.

Local news agencies quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying the government will discount export duty by 45 percent for new oil fields in the East Siberian regions of Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk, the far north Yamalo-Nenets and Nenets districts, and the Republic of Yakutia.

Novak also said that lower mineral extraction taxes applied to remote fields would be extended to 2022 from 2017.

At the same time, discussion of tax breaks for prospective Arctic offshore and “tight” oil projects, required to proceed with Rosneft’s exploration deal with ExxonMobil , is likely to slip into October.

They had been due by Oct. 1 under the ExxonMobil deal.

“In any case a tax regime will be created which will make output from fields with tight reserves more favourable and profitable,” Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

Russia’s government, struggling to find incentives for conventional onshore oil output without sacrificing revenue, is under pressure from oil companies to move away from field-by-field tax breaks to cushion the costs of launching fields in Russia’s more remote, hostile regions.

Its current proposals fall short of the profit-based tax regime pursued by producers, which are among the world’s most heavily taxed. Officials have acknowledged Russia’s high dependence on oil revenues make that unfeasible despite potential for higher growth.

Export duties are often the single largest tax liability for oil companies such as Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP , which is due to launch the new Suzun and Tagul fields in Krasnoyarsk in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

State-owned Rosneft said that among the fields to receive tax breaks is its Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, an East Siberian field due to peak at 166,000 barrels per day early next decade, which according to Russian media reports has been delayed while the state-owned company lobbied for tax breaks.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest producer, said three other projects would be covered by the breaks on offer, including Severo-Vankorskoye, near the Vankor field, which is providing the bulk of growth in Russia’s oil output this year as production flags.

Another potential beneficiary of the duty break could be Gazprom Neft, whose Novoportovskoye field is due to come online in 2014.

The cuts in exports duty will be applied for big fields with reserves of at least 10 million tonnes and no more than 5 percent of depletion as of Jan. 1, 2013. The proposals are subject to the cabinet approval, expected in mid-November.

“The new decisions are bringing in new deposits, and this means new tax revenues,” Novak was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying. He added that new production fostered by the tax breaks would generate $300 billion in total tax revenues, or $15 billion a year, until 2030.

So far only a limited number of fields have enjoyed a lower export tax rate, including oil produced at some newer fields in eastern Siberia, Gazprom’s yet-to-be-launched Prirazlomnoye Arctic oilfield, and two fields operated by LUKOIL in the Caspian Sea. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)