Russia considers further increase in mineral tax in 2017 - sources

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry, faced with a big budget deficit, has been considering an additional increase in a mineral extraction tax for oil companies, which may yield up to 200 billion roubles ($3.1 billion) in revenues, sources said on Friday.

The ministry aims to cut the deficit by at least 1 percentage point next year from a deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product estimated for this year.

Government and oil industry sources said that the ministry was looking to increase the mineral extraction tax in 2017 more than initially planned. They said this could bring in between 100 billion and 200 billion roubles more than originally envisaged for state coffers.

Russia’s government finances have come under pressure because of low prices for oil, its main commodity export.

A finance ministry official declined to comment.

According to the initial plans, the government had aimed to cut an export duty on crude oil while increasing the mineral extraction tax at the same time, both this and next year.

But the plans have shifted as cheaper oil has hit the budget, and the government has not cut the export duty for 2016.