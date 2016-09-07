FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian FinMin plans to cut oil export duty, to raise MET in 2017
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Russian FinMin plans to cut oil export duty, to raise MET in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAN-UDE, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry plans to cut the oil export duty coefficient to 30 percent next year and to raise the mineral extraction tax (MET) for oil, Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin told reporters on Wednesday.

Facing low oil prices and Western sanctions that left holes in the state budget, the Russian government opted this year to postpone a plan to cut oil export duty. Yet, the MET was raised, increasing tax burden on the oil sector.

Trunin told reporters that there were plans to reduce by 30 percent in 2017 the coefficient used to calculate the oil export duty, which was kept at 42 percent this year. He added that the MET should be raised but did not say by how much. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.