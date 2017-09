SOCHI, Russia, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia, the world’s top oil producer, may see its oil production fall by 7-8 million tonnes next year if a previously agreed cut in taxation was not implemented, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

He said at a conference in Sochi that the Finance Ministry had proposed to keep the oil export duty calculation unchanged next year instead of the agreed cut. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)