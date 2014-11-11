FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian parliament approves oil tax changes in crucial reading
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 11, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

Russian parliament approves oil tax changes in crucial reading

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament approved changes which will
reduce oil export duties and increase taxes for mineral extraction, seeking to balance the needs
of the producers and its budget.
    The changes to taxation, known as the "tax manoeuvre", have been the focal point of debates
within industry and faced strong resistance from the country's top oil producer Rosneft
 and some lawmakers.  
    The Energy Ministry, which sponsored the initiative, has argued the oil tax changes strike a
correct balance between the industry's investment needs and the priorities of budget, which has
been hit by a weaker economy. 
    Weaker oil prices, which fell by around a third from its June peak URL-E, have spurred the
changes in taxation. Oil and gas sales account for a half of Russia's budget revenues.
    The changes are expected to be enforced after Jan. 1, 2015.
    They need to be passed in a third reading and approved by the upper house of parliament
before it is signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
     Analysts say the companies with the highest exposure to the refining sector, such as
Bashneft, Gazprom Neft and Lukoil, will be the biggest losers from
the tax changes.
     Following is the table of taxes, according to the parliament's web site and Reuters
calculations:
                                        2014    2015   2015*    2016   2016*    2017
 oil mineral extraction tax (MET)        493     765     530     856     559     918
 rate, roubles per tonne                                                      
 crude oil export duty rate               59      42      57      36      55      30
 gasoline export duty rate, pct from      90      78      90      61      90      30
 crude oil rate                                                               
 light products export duty rate          65      48      63      40      61      30
 fuel oil export duty rate                66      76     100      82     100     100
 naphtha export duty rate                 90      85      90      71      90      55
 bitumen export duty rate                 66      76     100      82     100     100
 petroleum coke export duty rate          66     6,5     100     6,5     100     6,5
 motor oil export duty rate               66      48     100      40     100      30
 excise tax, roubles per tonne                                                      
 gasoline, Euro 4                      9,916   7,300  10,858   7,530       -   5,830
 gasoline, Euro 5                      6,450   5,530   7,750   7,530   9,500   5,830
 diesel                                5,427   3,450   5,970   4,150       -   3,950
    * - according to an initial plan

 (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.