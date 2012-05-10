Transneft president to stay on for three years

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - The head of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, has signed a contract extension for a further three years, the company said in a disclosure to the exchange on Thursday.

Tokarev, an ally of newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin and a skeptic of plans to privatise the company, has been running the company since 2007. A three-year contract extension will see him running Transneft for at least the first half of Putin’s term. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldtakin; Editing by Melissa Akin)