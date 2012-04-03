Transneft warns rail rule to hit oil exports-paper

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Tougher rules for tanker railcars threaten Russia’s exports of crude via the East Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) route according to pipeline monopoly Transneft, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It cited a letter from Transneft Chief Executive Nikolai Tokarev to Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin sent after state railway monopoly Russian Railways toughened quality requirements for tanker cars from April 1.

Up to 5,000 of the 8,000 tanker cars used to carry oil from Skovorodino to the Pacific port of Kozmino could be removed from service, Vedomosti said.

Transneft is due to start filling the Skovorodino-Kozmino pipeline with crude oil in June to begin loading in December 2012. For the time being, the oil is carried from Skovorodino to the port by rail.

“This will lead to the wrecking of the export programme and damage Russia’s image as a reliable supplier of energy resources,” Vedomosti cited Tokarev as saying in the letter.

Oil supplies to the Komsomolsk refinery, owned by top Russian oil producer Rosneft, are also threatened. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)