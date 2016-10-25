Venezuelan oil minister to hold Moscow talks on Tuesday - embassy

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino will meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow on Tuesday for talks, a spokesman for Venezuela's embassy in Moscow told Reuters.

The spokesman declined to reveal details of the meeting, saying the two men would hold a news briefing later.

Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has been actively pushing for a deal among leading global oil producers aimed at stabilising the oil market.

Lower oil prices have hurt oil-rich Venezuela, which is in the throes of a major economic crisis which has forced some families to skip meals due to food shortages and galloping inflation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)