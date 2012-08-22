FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom Neft starts Arctic field's first oil output
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 22, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Gazprom Neft starts Arctic field's first oil output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the state gas export monopoly, started the first production well at a new Arctic field, one of the greenfield projects which will help sustain Russia’s production as old Siberian fields decline.

Novoportovskoye, north of Gazprom’s main gas producing fields, is due to start commercial production in 2014 and hit its peak of 250,000 barrels per day in 2020.

In addition to the new, 2,200 metre deviated well, Gazprom Neft plans to drill three new production wells and re-activate a production well this year, with plans to conduct hydraulic fracturing of several wells during the winter.

Russian companies are increasing use of unconventional technologies both to squeeze more oil out of the declining fields of Western Siberia and to maximise output at new fields.

The output will help them sustain production, which has leveled out at just over 10.3 million barrels per day this year.

Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.