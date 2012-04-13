FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to prepare tax breaks for offshore oil, gas by Oct
April 13, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Russia to prepare tax breaks for offshore oil, gas by Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - The Russian government will prepare changes in taxation rules for the development of the nation’s vast oil and gas resources by October, imposing tax holidays for 5 to 15 years, the Deputy Finance Minster said on Friday.

Sergei Shatalov told journalists that tax breaks for offshore operations will be split into four categories and will depend on the profitability of a project.

He also said the ministry has proposed reviewing gas sector taxes twice a year, and that it aims to receive an additional 50 billion roubles ($1.70 billion) in mineral extraction taxes from natural gas in 2013, followed by 150 billion roubles a year in 2014 and 2015.

Shatalov’s comments come shortly after President-elect Vladimir Putin outlined new rules for the development of offshore oil and gas resources, offering some much-needed tax breaks to make complex, remote projects viable. ($1 = 29.4575 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)

