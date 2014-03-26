FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian retailer O'Key 2013 earnings rise 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 26, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russian retailer O'Key 2013 earnings rise 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key on Wednesday reported a 6.4 percent increase in 2013 net profit helped by growth in sales.

Net profit rose to 5 billion roubles ($140 million) from 4.7 billion in the previous year, on the back of a 17 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation to 11 billion roubles.

Sales grew by 19 percent to 139.5 billion roubles.

The company, which has struggled to meet its expansion targets, recently replaced its chief executive officer after predicting that its 2014 revenue growth would not exceed last year‘s.

$1 = 35.6481 Russian Roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.