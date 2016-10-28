FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Russia's O'Key says Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.4 pct y/y
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's O'Key says Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, expansion plans)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - O'Key Group SA says:

* Q3 net retail revenue up 6.3 percent year-on-year to 40.6 billion roubles ($645.54 million);

* Q3 net retail revenue excluding sales at discounters up 2.6 percent year-on-year to 39.1 billion roubles;

* Q3 like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 like-for-like traffic up 1.1 percent, average ticket down 1.4 percent;

* In Q3, the group opened two hypermarkets and two discounters;

* Total selling space increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year;

* "Our ambition is to open another six (discount) stores till the year end, which will bring the total number of our stores to 56 by the end of 2016," said Armin Burger, Chief Executive Officer of O'Key's discounter chain "Da!" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8928 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.