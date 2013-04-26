FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian food retailer O'Key Q4 net profit up 44 pct
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 26, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russian food retailer O'Key Q4 net profit up 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s fourth-largest food retailer O‘Key reported on Friday a 44.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 4.7 billion roubles ($151.01 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.5 percent to 9.4 billion roubles, with an 8.0 percent EBITDA margin versus 8.1 percent a year ago.

The results were helped by a 26 percent increase in revenues, better purchasing terms and foreign exchange gains, the company said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.