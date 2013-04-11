FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's O'Key cuts growth fcast after weak 1st qtr
April 11, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 4 years

Russia's O'Key cuts growth fcast after weak 1st qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key has cut its 2013 revenue growth guidance after a weak start to the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company now expects full-year revenue growth of 21 to 25 percent and like-for-like sales growth of 5.5-6.5 percent, CEO Patrick Longuet said on a conference call.

O‘Key said in March it was targeting revenue growth of 24-28 percent and like-for-like growth of 6-7 percent this year, after 25.7 and 7.0 percent in 2012 respectively.

Earlier on Thursday the company reported a slowdown in first-quarter revenue growth to 17 percent from 24.5 percent in the previous quarter and said like-for-like sales grew 5.3 percent after 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

