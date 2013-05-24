FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Onexim sells RenCredit stake to ex-telecoms boss-paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Onexim sells RenCredit stake to ex-telecoms boss-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Onexim, an investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, has sold a 6.5 percent stake in Renaissance Credit bank, the newspaper Vedomosti reported, citing the bank’s CEO Alexei Levchenko.

Prokhorov, a businessman and a politician, bought the remaining half of investment bank Renaissance Capital and the consumer bank Renaissance Credit last year from founder Stephen Jennings, who left Russia.

Levchenko told the daily the stake was sold to Yevgeny Yurchenko, a former executive with Svyazinvest, the state company which controls Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom.

Levchenko did not comment on the price, adding only that the deal valued the bank at 1.5-2 times its capital. According to Vedomosti’s calculations, the 6.5 percent stake could have been sold for 2-2.6 billion roubles.

The bank could not be immediately reached for comment. (Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.