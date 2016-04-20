FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian editor who printed revelations on Putin circle to take leave
April 20, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Russian editor who printed revelations on Putin circle to take leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The editor-in-chief of Russia’s RBC media group, whose outlets published revelations about the commercial interests of people in the circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is to take a study leave in the United States, the holding said in a statement.

Last week, the offices of Mikhail Prokhorov, the billionaire tycoon who controls RBC group, were searched by officials from the Federal Security Service and from the tax inspectorate.

Officials said the searches were related to an investigation into a bank bailed out by one of Prokhorov’s firms. The Kremlin denied there was any political motivation. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

