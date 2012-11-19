FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Russia's Onexim wants to turn around, not sell, RenCap
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Russia's Onexim wants to turn around, not sell, RenCap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Group wants to turn around Renaissance Capital, the emerging markets investment bank that it is taking over from founder Steven Jennings, CEO Dmitry Razumov told Reuters.

Onexim, which agreed last week to buy the half of RenCap that it did not own and consumer lender Renaissance Credit for an undisclosed sum, will not sell the loss-making investment bank.

But it will dispose of non-core assets as it seeks to return RenCap - the last independent Moscow-based investment bank - to the profit zone.

“Our current aim is to make Renaissance Capital profitable again,” Razumov said in an email interview.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.