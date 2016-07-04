FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian tycoon Prokhorov's Onexim Group selling all its assets - Vedomosti
July 4, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

Russian tycoon Prokhorov's Onexim Group selling all its assets - Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group is selling all its assets, the Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Onexim owns stakes in aluminium giant Rusal, potash firm Uralkali and power generator Quadra , among other firms.

Onexim declined to comment when contacted by Vedomosti and was not immediately available for comment to Reuters outside business hours.

Russian law enforcement officials in April conducted searches of Onexim's offices. Officials said the searches were related to a tax investigation.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

