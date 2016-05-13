FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia unlikely to take part in OPEC's June meeting, separate talks possible
May 13, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Russia unlikely to take part in OPEC's June meeting, separate talks possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia is unlikely to part in an OPEC meeting in Vienna scheduled for June 2, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

He added that Russia, the world’s top oil producer but not an OPEC member, was ready to meet separately with the oil-producing cartel if such an offer was made. Novak also said he certainly planned to meet Saudi Arabia’s new Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

