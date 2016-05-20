FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Novak says OPEC unlikely to make any decision on 'coordination'
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 20, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Novak says OPEC unlikely to make any decision on 'coordination'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes, background)

SOCHI/MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC was unlikely take any decisions on coordinated action regarding the oil market at its meeting early next month.

Some of the largest global oil producers, including Russia and OPEC’s Saudi Arabia, failed to reach agreement in April to freeze oil production in a deal which was thought would help to speed up the market rebalancing by three to six months.

Novak told reporters in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday that currently, he saw global supply exceeding demand by some 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), with a forecast of an average oil price in 2016 at $40-50 per barrel.

“In my opinion, any decisions on coordination which would require an obligatory fulfilment, are unlikely to be taken,” Novak told Russian state TV in an interview.

“Because we see quite big disagreements inside OPEC on the further development of the situation and on what should, or opposite, should not be done for the market to reach a balance.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to meet on June 2 in Vienna, the group’s first such meeting since a new energy minister was appointed in Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia refused to sign last month’s oil output freeze deal without commitment from Iran, which, in its turn, argued that it wanted to reach pre-sanction levels of production before signing up to any agreement.

Novak reiterated to Rossiya-24 TV channel that a balance between supply and demand on global oil markets should not be expected before mid-2017.

Separately, he told reporters that Russia was ready to meet OPEC for consultations if such a meeting was proposed.

“Russia is not an OPEC member... If there are any consultations outside the OPEC summit by OPEC and non-OPEC member countries we will look at such proposals (of consultations)... But there are no such proposals yet,” he said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.