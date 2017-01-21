Russia cut oil output by 100,000 bpd in Jan - TASS quotes Novak

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia has cut its oil output by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January as part of the global deal between Moscow and OPEC, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Saturday.

"That said, our companies are moving ahead of schedule. We planned to reach this levels in February," Novak said, according to TASS. He added that plans to discuss energy cooperation with his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Falih in Vienna. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)