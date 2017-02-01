FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Global oil output down by 1.4 mln bpd in Jan, Russia says
February 1, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 7 months ago

Global oil output down by 1.4 mln bpd in Jan, Russia says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global oil output was cut by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

"Some countries have cut more than it was planned and are moving ahead of schedule. Russian oil production was down by 117,000 bpd in January," Novak said.

Novak added he expected global oversupply to disappear from the oil market by the middle of this year. Russia has joined OPEC and some other non-OPEC nations to temporary cut production in a move to prop up global oil prices. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk/Katya Golubkova)

