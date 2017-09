MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia and OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri will discuss oil markets and Iran in Moscow on July 30.

He also said Russia and Saudi Arabia had agreed that deliberate oil production cuts are unnecessary as the market will regulate prices itself. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)