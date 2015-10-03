Russia says ready to meet OPEC, non-OPEC producers for market consultations

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia would be ready to meet OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to discuss the situation on global oil markets, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

“If such consultations are to happen we are ready to take part,” he said.

Novak added there were plans for Russian officials to meet ones from Saudi Arabia at the end of October and that he saw a good chance of Russia returning to Iran. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra; Editing by Alexander Winning)