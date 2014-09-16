Russia did not discuss coordination with OPEC on oil price-energy minister

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia did not discuss any coordination on oil prices during a meeting with OPEC on Tuesday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

“We did not discuss it, this is not a subject of our dialogue,” Novak said after meeting OPEC Secretary General Abdallah El-Badri.

Oil prices have fallen below $100 per barrel for around a week. Badri told reporters he expected oil prices to climb back from recent losses. (Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)