Russia's Transneft says Moscow, OPEC to discuss output cuts -agencies
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 27, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Transneft says Moscow, OPEC to discuss output cuts -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday Russia and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would discuss possible output cuts, TASS news agency reported.

RIA news agency also cited Transneft Chief Executive Nikolai Tokarev as saying a meeting at the Russian Energy Ministry had discussed possible talks with Saudi Arabia on oil.

Senior Russian officials told Reuters earlier on Wednesday Russia’s government is not discussing cooperation with OPEC, after a co-owner of the country’s No. 2 oil producer Lukoil said Moscow and the exporter group should join forces to battle low oil prices.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Adrian Croft

