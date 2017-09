MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino plans to visit Moscow later this month for an energy conference, a Russian energy source told Reuters on Wednesday.

OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri and Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi will also attend the conference, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)