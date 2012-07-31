FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian opposition leader served with criminal charge
July 31, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

Russian opposition leader served with criminal charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian authorities charged opposition blogger and protest leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday with a financial crime punishable by prison, increasing pressure on one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading foes.

The federal Investigative Committee said in a statement Navalny had been charged with organising large-scale theft following losses suffered by a state forestry firm while he was advising a regional governor, and ordered him to stay in Russia.

It was not immediately clear how long a sentence he could face if convicted.

