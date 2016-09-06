FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's bank Otkritie mulls Eurobond issue - source
September 6, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Russia's bank Otkritie mulls Eurobond issue - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's largest private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation has picked several banks to arrange investors meetings for a possible Eurobond issue, a source in the banking sector told Reuters on Tuesday.

The meetings would take place in Europe and Asia starting from Sept. 7. Otkritie has mandated Citi and SG CIB as joint global coordinators for the placement and several other banks as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the source said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

