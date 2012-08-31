FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Otkritie Financial Corp to buy the rest of Nomos bank
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Otkritie Financial Corp to buy the rest of Nomos bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Otkritie Financial Corporation said on Friday it plans to consolidate up to 100 percent in Nomos bank over the coming two years, increasing its holding from just under 20 percent.

It added that it already had reached agreements with the owners of 58.5 percent of Nomos shares. ICT group is the largest shareholder with a stake of around 40 percent, while 25 percent of Nomos shares are in free float.

“Nomos Bank minority shareholders will be issued a buy-out offer for their shares no later than the end of 2012. The price in rubles per share will be set based on the official exchange rate on the day the offer is announced and will be no less than $14 per GDR,” Otkritie said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Melissa Akin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.