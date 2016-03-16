FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Rosneft head's oil firm secures 4.3 bln rouble credit line from Russia's Otkritie
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Ex-Rosneft head's oil firm secures 4.3 bln rouble credit line from Russia's Otkritie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Independent Petroleum Company, established and led by ex-Rosneft chief executive Eduard Khudainatov, has agreed with Otkritie Bank for a credit line worth 4.3 billion roubles ($61 million), both companies said on Wednesday.

The credit line from Otkritie, Russia’s largest private banking group by assets, was opened until February 2020 and is to be used for financing operations at the company’s new hydrocarbon block in western Siberia. ($1 = 70.7338 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.