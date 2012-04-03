Russia cbank sees capital outflows falling

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Capital outflows from Russia declined in March compared to February levels when they totalled $9 billion, Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

In January, net capital outflow stood at around $17 billion, according to the economy ministry, while in the whole of 2011 it reached $84.2 billion.

Ulyukayev also told a conference that the central bank would meet on interest rates next week.

Earlier on Tuesday he said that the market participants were comfortable with the existing 225 basis points gap between lending and deposit rates. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by MAria Kiseleva)