MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia saw a net capital outflow of $15.4 billion in 2016, down from $57.5 billion in 2015, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank added that Russia recorded a current account surplus of $22.2 billion last year, as opposed to $69.0 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)