4 months ago
Russia c.bank says Q1 net capital outflow at $15.4 bln
April 11, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 4 months ago

Russia c.bank says Q1 net capital outflow at $15.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia saw a net capital outflow of $15.4 billion in the first quarter of 2017, the same amount as in the whole of 2016, the central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Net capital outflow in January-March was mostly formed by the banking sector, which increased its holdings of foreign assets, while other sectors acted as net importers of capital by raising their outstanding foreign debt, the central bank said.

The central bank also said current account surplus totaled $22.8 billion in the first three months of the year compared with $12.9 billion in the same period of 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

