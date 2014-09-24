REUTERS SUMMIT-Russia's Norilsk in talks to buy palladium worth $2 bln from central bank- CEO

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, is in talks to buy palladium worth up to $2 billion from the country’s central bank, Norilsk’s chief executive and co-owner Vladimir Potanin said.

Potanin, Russia’s eighth richest man, said he was so convinced the market will be in a supply deficit that he would put his own money into palladium if the company ruled there was no conflict of interest.

If the deal is agreed, Norilsk would be able to guarantee the availability of stock for long-term customers and to increase market transparency, Potanin said. Payment could involve a swap for platinum or cash.

“We are interested in buying palladium, in some form, which is now owned by the government, primarily by the central bank,” Potanin said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

“We have proposed (the idea) to the government and the central bank,” Potanin told the summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow. “We are in a dialogue on the issue.”

The volume of palladium in the central bank’s reserves is a state secret but it holds one of the world’s biggest gold and foreign exchange reserves of around $460 billion.

(Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Keiron Henderson)