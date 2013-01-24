FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Cisco acquires minority stake in Parallels
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Cisco acquires minority stake in Parallels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects and expands description of Parallels which was described as Russian in Jan 17 story)

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc has acquired a small stake in Seattle-based software developer Parallels, Parallels said on Thursday.

Parallels said in a statement that Cisco has bought about 1 percent of the company and added that the stake sale does not rule out a possible initial public offering by the provider of desktop virtualisation and cloud service delivery software.

The company was founded in 1999 by Russian-born computer scientist Serguei Beloussov and employs more than 900 people worldwide.

“We are looking at all possible ways to ensure liquidity options: dividend payouts, IPO, mergers and acquisitions,” Parallels’ press service said.

The price of the deal with Cisco has not been revealed, but Cisco will get a seat on the Parallels board of directors, the press service said.

At the end of last year the company, which does not disclose financial results, announced that it aims to expand its cloud business and solutions based on the Unified Data Center platform by 20-26 percent annually in the next three years. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.